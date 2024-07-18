Orbán shares letter to EU leadership regarding his "peace mission" to Russia

Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, which currently presides over the European Union Council, has shared his list addressed to European Council President Charles Michel regarding Orbán’s "peace mission" to Russia and China. Fragments from the letter were shared by the media over the last several days.

Source: European Pravda; Viktor Orbán on Twitter (X)

Details: On 18 July, Viktor Orbán’s letter to Charles Michel was published on the official website of the Hungarian government.

Advertisement:

As fragments of my report to #EUCO President @CharlesMichel on my #peacemission have surfaced, I decided to release the whole document for the sake of clarity and context.https://t.co/S55UQyZ8pd — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) July 18, 2024

"As fragments of my report to [European Council] President Charles Michel on my peace mission have surfaced, I decided to release the whole document for the sake of clarity and context," Orbán tweeted.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 16 July, German tabloid Bild obtained Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s letter to European Council President Charles Michel and reported on its contents.

The official letter shared by Orbán confirms that Orbán has proposed to Michel that diplomatic relations with Russia be restored and that direct contact – akin to his visit to Russia and meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin – be used in political communication.

In a response to Orbán’s letter, Michel told him that he had no EU mandate to conduct talks on the war in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!