Number of people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 4 – photo

Russian forces launched two FAB-500 aerial bombs on an industrial area in Kharkiv’s Nemyshlianskyi and Industrialnyi districts at around 16:00 on 2 July, injuring four people.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Terekhov: "Three civilians were injured in the attack on Kharkiv; they were near the site of the strike. A girl, 12, and a boy, 15, both suffered contusions. A 26-year-old woman sustained injuries to her arms."

Advertisement:

Details: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that the city was under Russian attack at 16:06 Kyiv time.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

​​Update: The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office later reported that another person was injured.

Quote: "A 51-year-old woman, an employee of one of the businesses that came under the enemy attack, suffered minor injuries and an acute stress reaction."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians are reported to have attacked the city with two FAB-500s from Belgorod Oblast in the Russian Federation.

Support UP or become our patron!

