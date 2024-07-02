All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Number of people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 4 – photo

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 2 July 2024, 20:49
Number of people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 4 – photo
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces launched two FAB-500 aerial bombs on an industrial area in Kharkiv’s Nemyshlianskyi and Industrialnyi districts at around 16:00 on 2 July, injuring four people.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Terekhov: "Three civilians were injured in the attack on Kharkiv; they were near the site of the strike. A girl, 12, and a boy, 15, both suffered contusions. A 26-year-old woman sustained injuries to her arms."

Advertisement:

Details: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that the city was under Russian attack at 16:06 Kyiv time.

 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

​​Update: The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office later reported that another person was injured. 

Quote: "A 51-year-old woman, an employee of one of the businesses that came under the enemy attack, suffered minor injuries and an acute stress reaction."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians are reported to have attacked the city with two FAB-500s from Belgorod Oblast in the Russian Federation.

Support UP or become our patron!  

Subjects: Kharkiv
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Kharkiv
Kharkiv hit with Russian guided aerial bomb
Local authorities report on condition of civilians injured in Kharkiv: 8 people in hospital
Guided aerial bombs hit courier company depot in Kharkiv: one civilian killed, 10 injured, including a baby
RECENT NEWS
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: