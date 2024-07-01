All Sections
Local authorities report on condition of civilians injured in Kharkiv: 8 people in hospital

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 1 July 2024, 11:17
Local authorities report on condition of civilians injured in Kharkiv: 8 people in hospital
The aftermath of the Russian attack on a Nova Poshta depot in Kharkiv. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has reported that eight people, including two children, are being treated in hospitals in the city of Kharkiv after Russia's 30 June attack on a depot in Kharkiv belonging to the private courier service Nova Poshta.  

Source: Oleh Syniehubov

Quote: "A 58-year-old man is in a serious condition but is stable. He sustained a blast injury to his head, torso and left arm. Five more adults are in a moderate condition.

A teenage boy, 16, is in a stable condition, and his recovery outlook is positive. An 8-month-old boy is in a satisfactory condition. He is being prepared for discharge today under the supervision of a general practitioner."

Background: On 30 June, Russian forces attacked a depot in Kharkiv belonging to the private courier service Nova Poshta with guided aerial bombs. Syniehubov noted that a man, who was an employee of the depot, had been killed in the attack.

Nova Poshta said "all the staff who were on shift were in a bomb shelter at the time of the attack and did not sustain injuries". The company added that several members of the public and van drivers had been injured in the attack.

