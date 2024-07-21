All Sections
Ukrainian U20 men's basketball team defeats Dutch opponents and advances to EuroBasket 2024 finals

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 21 July 2024, 08:09
Ukrainian U20 men's basketball team defeats Dutch opponents and advances to EuroBasket 2024 finals
Photo: Champion

The Ukrainian U20 men's national team has defeated its opponents from the Netherlands in the semi-finals of EuroBasket 2024.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The game concluded with a score of 58-70. Despite losing the first quarter, the Ukrainians rallied to secure victory by winning the remaining three quarters.

This victory means that Ukraine's national team has advanced to Division A. In the final of EuroBasket 2024, they will compete against Romania's U20 team, which defeated Finland in the semi-finals.

Background: The Ukrainian national team secured first place in the tournament's group stage, with victories over Kosovo, Hungary, Moldova and Armenia and only one loss to Sweden. In the quarter finals, the Ukrainians triumphed over Georgia.

sport
