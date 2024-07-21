All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian air defence units shoot down 35 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 July 2024, 08:23
Ukrainian air defence units shoot down 35 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight
Thirty-five Shahed loitering munitions have been destroyed. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 2 Kh-59 guided missiles and 39 Shahed loitering munitions, 35 of which were shot down, on the night of 20-21 July 2024.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: In addition to the destroyed UAVs, the Kh-59/69 missiles did not reach their targets due to active electronic warfare countermeasures.

Advertisement:

The Russians are known to have fired missiles from Russia’s Kursk Oblast and occupied Crimea.

The Shaheds attacked Ukraine from three areas: the Russian cities of Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and occupied Crimea.

During the nighttime attack, Radio-Technical and Special Troops of Ukraine's Air Force detected and monitored aerial targets in over 10 Ukrainian oblasts.

Advertisement:

Air defence systems responded to the Russian attack in Sumy, Poltava, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Cherkasy oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ukraine's Air ForceShahed droneair defence
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Russia attacks Ukraine with four Iskander missiles and 16 Shahed UAVs: 13 drones destroyed
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 16 Russian Shahed UAVs and 2 missiles overnight
Ukrainian Air Force clarifies that Russia used ballistic missile to attack Odesa Oblast at night
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: