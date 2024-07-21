Ukrainian air defence units shoot down 35 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Thirty-five Shahed loitering munitions have been destroyed. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 2 Kh-59 guided missiles and 39 Shahed loitering munitions, 35 of which were shot down, on the night of 20-21 July 2024.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: In addition to the destroyed UAVs, the Kh-59/69 missiles did not reach their targets due to active electronic warfare countermeasures.

The Russians are known to have fired missiles from Russia’s Kursk Oblast and occupied Crimea.

The Shaheds attacked Ukraine from three areas: the Russian cities of Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and occupied Crimea.

During the nighttime attack, Radio-Technical and Special Troops of Ukraine's Air Force detected and monitored aerial targets in over 10 Ukrainian oblasts.

Air defence systems responded to the Russian attack in Sumy, Poltava, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Cherkasy oblasts.

