Kyiv Oblast: Russian drones damage cars and set grass on fire

Russian kamikaze drones targeted Kyiv Oblast on the night of 20-21 July. Although the UAVs failed to reach their target, they caused a grass fire and minor damage.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The authorities reported that no residential or critical infrastructure had been hit, nor had there been any casualties.

Advertisement:

However, operational groups have recorded that wreckage from Shahed UAVs crashed in two districts of Kyiv Oblast, causing damage to the facade and windows of two houses and a car.

In addition, a grassy area caught fire due to the falling wreckage.

Background: All Russian UAVs heading for Kyiv had been destroyed by Ukrainian air defence units on the outskirts of the city.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!