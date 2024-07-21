Kyiv Oblast: Russian drones damage cars and set grass on fire
Sunday, 21 July 2024, 09:35
Russian kamikaze drones targeted Kyiv Oblast on the night of 20-21 July. Although the UAVs failed to reach their target, they caused a grass fire and minor damage.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: The authorities reported that no residential or critical infrastructure had been hit, nor had there been any casualties.
However, operational groups have recorded that wreckage from Shahed UAVs crashed in two districts of Kyiv Oblast, causing damage to the facade and windows of two houses and a car.
In addition, a grassy area caught fire due to the falling wreckage.
Background: All Russian UAVs heading for Kyiv had been destroyed by Ukrainian air defence units on the outskirts of the city.
