Ukrainian air defence units destroy all Russian drones targeting Kyiv overnight

Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed all Russian UAVs heading for Kyiv on the city's outskirts. There were no casualties or damage in Kyiv.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The official further noted that this was at least the fifth consecutive real attempt by the Russians to attack the capital with drones in the last two weeks.

Advertisement:

Quote: "These systematic drone attacks by Ruscists [Russian forces – ed.] once again prove that the invaders are actively looking for an opportunity to hit Kyiv. They are testing their new tactics, looking for routes to the capital, and trying to expose the location of our air defence systems.

Therefore, Kyiv residents should not forget about the reality of the threat. Do not ignore the air-raid warnings! When an air-raid warning is issued, always seek shelter! Take care of yourselves."

Background: On the night of 20-21 July, Ukrainian air defence units were responding to a Russian air raid involving drones in Kyiv Oblast and on the outskirts of the capital.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!