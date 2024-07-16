All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Shahed drone attack: wreckage falls in Kyiv Oblast, damaging buildings and causing fire

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 16 July 2024, 09:23
Shahed drone attack: wreckage falls in Kyiv Oblast, damaging buildings and causing fire
A firefighter. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Ukraine’s air defence has been responding to the Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast overnight. As a result, Shahed drone wreckage has fallen onto private property, igniting stubble and damaging non-residential buildings.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy targeted our oblast with attack drones at night. An air-raid warning was issued twice and was in effect almost the entire night. Air defence forces were active in the oblast. Drones wreckage fell in two districts."

Advertisement:

Details: Kravchenko stated that drone wreckage fell on private property in one settlement, causing stubble to catch fire, which has been extinguished. 

In addition, two non-residential buildings were damaged, with windows and facades broken.

Moreover, wreckage also fell outside settlements in open areas. 

Advertisement:

"Civil and critical infrastructure facilities were not damaged. There were no casualties," Kravchenko concluded.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed droneKyiv Oblastair defence
Advertisement:

Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation

Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia

Over 4,000 prisoners serve in Ukraine's Armed Forces, some were injured or killed in action

55% of Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions, 32% accept them for sake of peace, poll finds – infographic

Ukraine's Education Ministry announces school programme for Defence of Ukraine subject

All News
Shahed drone
Two Russian Shahed drones have flown into Belarus since start of day, aircraft scrambled
Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun
Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus
RECENT NEWS
22:57
Ukraine's defence minister discusses urgency of lifting ban on long-range strikes with US counterpart
21:52
Russians bombard Donetsk Oblast with various weapons, killing two people and wounding six more – photos
21:37
Zelenskyy: We are moving towards using our own missiles
21:25
Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line
20:59
It's not possible to reconstruct all damaged Ukrainian power facilities before winter – energy advisor
20:50
Spanish pensioner who sent explosives to Ukrainian Embassy sentenced to 18 years in prison – Reuters
20:41
Retreat of Ukraine's 125th Brigade from Kharkiv Oblast: State Investigation Bureau summoned commanders from combat action for interrogations
20:05
Man, 69, injured in Russian drone attack on Kindiika in Kherson Oblast
19:44
Ukraine's forces significantly damage Russia's Slavyanin ferry in port of Kavkaz – map, photo
19:38
Fire caused by Russian attack is put out in Sumy Oblast – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: