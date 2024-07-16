Shahed drone attack: wreckage falls in Kyiv Oblast, damaging buildings and causing fire

Ukraine’s air defence has been responding to the Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast overnight. As a result, Shahed drone wreckage has fallen onto private property, igniting stubble and damaging non-residential buildings.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy targeted our oblast with attack drones at night. An air-raid warning was issued twice and was in effect almost the entire night. Air defence forces were active in the oblast. Drones wreckage fell in two districts."

Details: Kravchenko stated that drone wreckage fell on private property in one settlement, causing stubble to catch fire, which has been extinguished.

In addition, two non-residential buildings were damaged, with windows and facades broken.

Moreover, wreckage also fell outside settlements in open areas.

"Civil and critical infrastructure facilities were not damaged. There were no casualties," Kravchenko concluded.

