Everything possible is being done to generate more power – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has stated that Ukrainian power engineers are trying to reduce the energy deficit despite the constant Russian attacks on power facilities.

Source: evening report by Zelenskyy

Quote: "The reports from government officials, primarily regarding energy [have been presented by – ed.] Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the Minister of Energy.

Advertisement:

I would like to highlight the work of all our repair crews, workers at our nuclear power plants, and everyone involved in stabilising the supply. Everything necessary is being done to provide more electricity.

We understand that we are dealing with terrorists [Russia] and the Russian strikes do not stop. But still, Ukrainian power engineers are trying to reduce the deficit."

Support UP or become our patron!