All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

France turned down numerous Olympics accreditation requests from Russians and Belarusians due to threat of espionage

Andriy SyniavskyiSunday, 21 July 2024, 22:03
France turned down numerous Olympics accreditation requests from Russians and Belarusians due to threat of espionage
Gérald Darmanin. Stock photo: Getty Images

French security services have turned down more than 4,000 requests for accreditation for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, specifically to Russians and Belarusians, due to the threat of espionage and cyber-attacks.

Source: Gérald Darmanin, Minister of Internal Affairs of France, in an interview for Journal du Dimanche, as reported by Politico and European Pravda

Details: Thousands of requests necessary for a wide circle of persons, mainly athletes, volunteers and hired personnel, were turned down, including those of Russian and Belarusian citizens suspected of espionage.

Advertisement:

Among the 4,340 turned down requests, less than a hundred were connected with possible attempts of foreign intervention, Darmanin said, mentioning Russia and Belarus among the possible sponsors.

"In addition to intelligence and traditional espionage, there’s the possibility of gaining access to computer network gateways to carry out a cyber attack," he stated.

"For example, we have turned away large numbers of ‘journalists’ claiming to be covering the Games," Darmanin added.

Advertisement:

At the same time Darmanin stressed the absence of the threat of terrorism at the 2024 Olympics in Paris which will start on 26 July.

Earlier Lambis Konstantinidis, Executive Director of Planning and Coordination at Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Organising Committee, stated that the recent attempt on Donald Trump’s life at the pre-election meeting in Pennsylvania did not change the security plans of the Olympics.

At the beginning of July the French police held several arrests in connection with terrorist threats towards upcoming Olympics in Paris.

There were warnings about potential terrorist threats, especially shortly before the Paris Olympics in July and during the Euro Cup in Germany.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: France
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
France
Contents of next French defence package for Ukraine revealed
Le Pen calls for cancellation of authorisation for Ukraine to use French weapons to strike Russia
France donates 41 power generators to Kharkiv and Chernihiv
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: