Le Pen calls for cancellation of authorisation for Ukraine to use French weapons to strike Russia

Marine Le Pen, the de-facto leader of the French far-right National Rally party, has promised that if her party comes to power after the second round of parliamentary elections, she will not allow Ukraine to use French long-range weapons to strike Russia.

Source: Le Pen in an interview with CNN

Details: Le Pen said that in addition to the deployment of French troops, which French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out, Kyiv's permission to use French long-range missiles in Russia would also be cancelled.

She noted that the only red line with regard to Ukraine is to prevent France from becoming a fighting side in the war through Ukraine’s use of French-supplied missiles against targets in Russia.

"If Emmanuel Macron wants to send troops to Ukraine and the prime minister is against it, then there are no troops sent to Ukraine. The prime minister has the final say," she said.

Background:

In turn, Jordan Bardella, the leader of the National Rally, said that if his political force came to power, he would not allow Russia to "consume Ukraine".

Bardella also stated that he was ready to confront Russia if he became prime minister after the early parliamentary elections.

The results of the latest two polls in France predict that the right-wing populist National Rally will not win an absolute majority in the National Assembly in the second round of the 7 July parliamentary elections.

The right-wing populist National Rally and its allies won more than 33% of the vote in the first round of early parliamentary elections in France on 30 June.

