Explosion occurs in Kharkiv: Russians use tactical aircraft to strike

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 8 July 2024, 00:40
Explosion occurs in Kharkiv: Russians use tactical aircraft to strike
Rescue workers at the scene of the strike. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

An explosion occurred in the city of Kharkiv or its vicinity after reports of increased activity of Russian tactical aircraft on the night of 7-8 July.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian tactical aircraft were active in the east and southeast.

Kharkiv local journalists stated that an explosion was heard in the city, "presumably somewhere on the outskirts".

Syniehubov asked residents of Kharkiv and Kharkiv district to stay in shelters.

Subjects: Kharkivair-raid warningexplosion
