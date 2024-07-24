All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief estimates Russian losses in war three times higher than Ukraine's

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 24 July 2024, 11:02
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief estimates Russian losses in war three times higher than Ukraine's
Syrskyi with Ukrainian soldiers in the east. Photo: Syrskyi on Telegram

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the losses of Russian troops on the battlefield are three times higher than those of the Ukrainian defenders, and that the Russians want to increase the number of troops on the front to 690,000.

Source: Syrskyi in an interview with The Guardian

Advertisement:

Details: Syrskyi noted that the advance of the Russians has been achieved at a staggering cost in human lives.

He stressed the Kremlin's losses are "three times" higher than Ukraine’s, and "even more" on certain fronts. "Their number of killed is much bigger," he emphasised.

Syrskyi contrasted his fighting tactics with the Russians, who were known for sacrificing huge numbers of infantry to gain 100 to 200 metres.

Advertisement:

"It’s very important for us to save the lives of our soldiers. We don’t defend ruins to the death," Syrskyi said.

Syrskyi also pointed out that the Russian army has grown from 100,000 to 520,000 since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, and by the end of 2024, its number should reach 690,000.

Background:

  • In February 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed during Russia's full-scale invasion.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian army has suffered more than 570,000 casualties

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Russia
Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos
Ukrainian intelligence cyberattack paralyses Russian banking and payment systems
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: