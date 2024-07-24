Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief estimates Russian losses in war three times higher than Ukraine's

Syrskyi with Ukrainian soldiers in the east. Photo: Syrskyi on Telegram

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the losses of Russian troops on the battlefield are three times higher than those of the Ukrainian defenders, and that the Russians want to increase the number of troops on the front to 690,000.

Source: Syrskyi in an interview with The Guardian

Advertisement:

Details: Syrskyi noted that the advance of the Russians has been achieved at a staggering cost in human lives.

He stressed the Kremlin's losses are "three times" higher than Ukraine’s, and "even more" on certain fronts. "Their number of killed is much bigger," he emphasised.

Syrskyi contrasted his fighting tactics with the Russians, who were known for sacrificing huge numbers of infantry to gain 100 to 200 metres.

Advertisement:

"It’s very important for us to save the lives of our soldiers. We don’t defend ruins to the death," Syrskyi said.

Syrskyi also pointed out that the Russian army has grown from 100,000 to 520,000 since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, and by the end of 2024, its number should reach 690,000.

Background:

In February 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed during Russia's full-scale invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian army has suffered more than 570,000 casualties.

Support UP or become our patron!