All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks office of Fondation Suisse de Déminage in Kharkiv Oblast – photos

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 24 July 2024, 11:52
Russia attacks office of Fondation Suisse de Déminage in Kharkiv Oblast – photos
Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

On 24 July, Russian forces used a ballistic missile to strike the office of  the Fondation Suisse de Déminage (FSD), which is engaged in the mine clearance of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The attack destroyed the facade and several floors, and six vehicles used by the organisation's medical staff were damaged.

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of Russian attack.
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Unfortunately, Kharkiv Oblast is one of the most mine-contaminated areas, so the activities of such organisations and the development of humanitarian mine clearance are critical for the safety of people and the functioning of residential areas."

 
Aftermath of Russian attack.
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "We constantly work to attract as many initiatives and assistance as possible, everything that would speed up the clearing of the territory. However, the Russians have once again shown their real attitude towards our civilians by attacking those who are engaged in a humanitarian mission."

 
Aftermath of Russian attack.
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv OblastdeminingRussiamissile strike
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians hit Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with aerial bombs, wounding two people – photos
Russians strike Kupiansk district: man killed, another wounded – photos
Death toll of Russian attack on Lozova rises to three
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: