Russia attacks office of Fondation Suisse de Déminage in Kharkiv Oblast – photos

On 24 July, Russian forces used a ballistic missile to strike the office of the Fondation Suisse de Déminage (FSD), which is engaged in the mine clearance of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The attack destroyed the facade and several floors, and six vehicles used by the organisation's medical staff were damaged.

Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Unfortunately, Kharkiv Oblast is one of the most mine-contaminated areas, so the activities of such organisations and the development of humanitarian mine clearance are critical for the safety of people and the functioning of residential areas."

Quote: "We constantly work to attract as many initiatives and assistance as possible, everything that would speed up the clearing of the territory. However, the Russians have once again shown their real attitude towards our civilians by attacking those who are engaged in a humanitarian mission."

