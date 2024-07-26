All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with aerial bombs, wounding two people – photos

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 26 July 2024, 09:50
Russians hit Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with aerial bombs, wounding two people – photos
Damaged houses in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces struck the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast with two aerial bombs on the morning of 26 July, injuring two men aged 54 and 60.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office  

Quote: "The investigation team said that the Russian Armed Forces conducted airstrikes on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi on 26 July, at around 05:35."

Advertisement:
 
Damaged houses in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: It is noted that these two men were wounded in the attack. The Russians also damaged residential buildings. According to early reports, the Russians attacked the settlement with two 250-kg aerial bombs.

 
Damaged houses in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

In addition, the prosecutor's office reported that a woman, 47, had been wounded in the village of Kyrylivka, Chuhuiv district, and a 58-year-old man had been killed in the village of Volokhivka, Chuhuiv district, on the evening of 25 July. 

 
Damaged houses in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Background: On the evening of 25 July, Russian troops fired on the village of Prystin in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast. As a result, three people were injured.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastattack
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians strike Kupiansk district: man killed, another wounded – photos
Death toll of Russian attack on Lozova rises to three
Russians strike Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast, wounding and killing people
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: