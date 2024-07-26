Russians hit Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with aerial bombs, wounding two people – photos

Russian forces struck the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast with two aerial bombs on the morning of 26 July, injuring two men aged 54 and 60.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "The investigation team said that the Russian Armed Forces conducted airstrikes on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi on 26 July, at around 05:35."

Damaged houses in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: It is noted that these two men were wounded in the attack. The Russians also damaged residential buildings. According to early reports, the Russians attacked the settlement with two 250-kg aerial bombs.

In addition, the prosecutor's office reported that a woman, 47, had been wounded in the village of Kyrylivka, Chuhuiv district, and a 58-year-old man had been killed in the village of Volokhivka, Chuhuiv district, on the evening of 25 July.

Background: On the evening of 25 July, Russian troops fired on the village of Prystin in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast. As a result, three people were injured.

