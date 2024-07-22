Russian military enlistment offices offer US$1,150 to those who bring friends to sign contract – ISW

Russia has come up with a non-standard monetary incentive for contract service in the armed forces: a person who brings a friend to the military enlistment office is offered 100,000 roubles (about US$1,150).

Source: Іnstitute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: On 16 July, Mikhail Yevraev, the head of Russia’s Yaroslavl Oblast, launched an initiative offering a 100,000-rouble incentive to anyone who recruits a friend to sign up for military service with the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD). This programme aims to bolster enlistment numbers by providing a substantial financial reward for successful referrals.

Following suit, the Republic of Tatarstan introduced a similar scheme on 11 July. However, Yuri Sinelshchikov, Deputy Chairperson of the Russian State Duma Committee on State Construction and Legislation, expressed concerns over the potential for misuse of these recruitment incentives. He emphasised the need for legal regulations to govern this mechanism and questioned the long-term financial viability of such programmes if widely adopted across various regions.

In a separate development, Russian military forces are reportedly creating a new motorcycle unit. This initiative is likely a strategic response to the increased threat of Ukrainian drone strikes and aerial reconnaissance, prompting the need for agile and rapid transport solutions for frontline operations.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 21 July:

Russian State Duma Chairperson Vyacheslav Volodin recently visited Nicaragua and Cuba, likely as part of ongoing Kremlin efforts to project its influence in the Western hemisphere and rally states against the US and the West.

The Georgian State Security Service (SUS or SSSG) reportedly recently summoned several Georgian citizens, who had served as volunteer soldiers alongside Ukrainian forces, for questioning on charges of "conspiracy to overthrow the government" and "terrorism".

Geolocated imagery confirms that a Ukrainian drone strike damaged infrastructure at the Millerovo Airbase in Rostov Oblast on the night of 19-20 July.

Russian forces recently advanced near Avdiivka.

Russian forces conducted missile and drone strikes against Ukraine on the night of 20-21 July.

Russian federal subjects are intensifying non-standard monetary incentives for contract service with the Russian military.

