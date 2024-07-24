ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices

The Russian State Duma [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament – ed.] is proposing that the commanders of the occupation forces be allowed to punish their subordinates in the war in Ukraine for using personal communication and navigation devices.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: The Russian State Duma has put forward an amendment that would empower commanders to discipline soldiers for using personal communication and navigation devices on the front lines. This proposal has drawn significant criticism from military bloggers and highlights ongoing issues within the Russian military's command structure and their dependency on unsecured technologies in Ukraine.

Under the proposed amendment, Russian commanders would have the authority to detain soldiers violating these rules without a court order for up to 10 days. However, Andrei Kartapolov, Chairman of the State Duma Defence Committee, stated that these sanctions would not apply to soldiers using devices for operational purposes. He explained that the amendment is an extension of a previous law that generally prohibited the use of personal devices for Russian soldiers in Ukraine, aimed at protecting Russian troops from security vulnerabilities related to improper mobile phone usage.

This legislative move follows a previous attempt by the Russian Ministry of Defence to limit the use of personal devices in combat zones. That attempt came after a Ukrainian strike on Russian barracks in Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast, which was reportedly facilitated by tracking Russian mobile phone signals. The Russian Ministry of Defence’s earlier efforts in January 2023 faced a similar backlash, raising doubts about the potential effectiveness of the new measures.

The analysts believe the Russian Ministry of Defence is unlikely to be significantly more successful now.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 23 July:

Ukrainian forces reportedly conducted drone strikes against a ferry crossing in Kavkaz, Krasnodar Krai on the night of 22-23 July.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin appointed a new Deputy Head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Services on 22 July, and there were several personnel changes within the Russian State Duma on 23 July.

Russian forces recently marginally advanced near Siversk, Avdiivka, and the city of Donetsk.

Russian regional officials are continuing to increase financial incentives to entice more men to fight in Ukraine.

Russian occupation officials continue to rely on Russian security organs for law enforcement and filtration functions in occupied Ukraine aimed at degrading pro-Ukrainian sentiment.

