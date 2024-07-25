Russian troops attack Zhytomyr with drones, damaging infrastructure facility and 10 private buildings

Russian troops launched a massive drone attack on Zhytomyr Oblast on 25 July, damaging about ten private buildings and an infrastructure facility with the debris of downed drones and a shock wave.

Source: Vitalii Bunechko, Head of the Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The air defence forces conducted intensive work to down Shahed [drone]s and hit most of the ten aerial targets.

About ten private buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged as a result of the falling debris and the shock wave from the hit."

Details: Vitalii Bunechko reports that there were no casualties in the attack, and the aftermath is currently being eliminated.

Background:

Russian troops attacked the south of Odesa Oblast and Ukraine's central oblasts with Shahed UAVs, and air defence troops shot down 25 of the 38 drones overnight on 25 July.

