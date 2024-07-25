All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian troops attack Zhytomyr with drones, damaging infrastructure facility and 10 private buildings

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 25 July 2024, 09:38
Russian troops attack Zhytomyr with drones, damaging infrastructure facility and 10 private buildings
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops launched a massive drone attack on Zhytomyr Oblast on 25 July, damaging about ten private buildings and an infrastructure facility with the debris of downed drones and a shock wave.

Source: Vitalii Bunechko, Head of the Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The air defence forces conducted intensive work to down Shahed [drone]s and hit most of the ten aerial targets.

Advertisement:

About ten private buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged as a result of the falling debris and the shock wave from the hit."

Details: Vitalii Bunechko reports that there were no casualties in the attack, and the aftermath is currently being eliminated.

Background:

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zhytomyr Oblastdrones
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
Zhytomyr Oblast
Russian drone debris causes house fire in Zhytomyr Oblast, woman injured – photos
Russia attacks critical infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr Oblast using Shahed drones
Abbot of Moscow-backed church distributed pro-Kremlin leaflets to parishioners in Zhytomyr Oblast
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: