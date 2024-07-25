All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence identifies Russians who fire Iskanders on Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 25 July 2024, 12:08
War criminals from the 112th Missile Brigade of the First Guards Tank Army of the Russian Armed Forces. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Investigators and analysts of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have identified 30 people from the command staff of the 112th Missile Brigade of the military unit 03333 of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Moscow Military District of the Russian Armed Forces who were directly involved in the missile attacks in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

Source: press service of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: The Russians use Iskander operational and tactical systems in attacks against Ukrainian civilians.

The Iskander missile system strikes with ballistic and cruise missiles at a range of more than 500 kilometres.

The Russians use these weapons, in particular, to attack the Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts of Ukraine. For example, an Iskander-M missile hit a civilian infrastructure facility in Kharkiv on 24 July 2024.

 
War criminals from the 112th Missile Brigade of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Russian Armed Forces.
Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "The permanent location of the war criminals of the 112th Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces is located in Shuia in Ivanovo Oblast of the Russian Federation." 

The brigade consists of one missile and technical division and three missile divisions, which include 9 Iskander batteries and 12 launchers.

We would like to reiterate that every war crime committed against Ukraine will be punished with justice."

More information: The full list of Russian war criminals is available on the DIU website in Ukrainian.

Subjects: warwar crimes
