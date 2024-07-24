Ukrainian athlete Bubka and Snoop Dogg to carry Olympic flame ahead of 2024 Games opening ceremony

The renowned Ukrainian track and field athlete Serhii Bubka and the American rapper Snoop Dogg will be among the torch-bearers on the opening day of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Source: France24, citing Saint-Denis’s mayor, Mathieu Hanotin

On Friday, 26 July, Snoop Dogg and Bubka will carry the flame through the streets of Saint-Denis, a northern suburb of Paris where the Olympic Stadium and the Aquatic Center are located. They will be accompanied by French actress Laetitia Casta and French rapper MC Solaar.

Advertisement:

It is noted that after this, Snoop Dogg will begin working at the Olympic Games as a correspondent for the American television channel NBC. The rapper already has similar experience, having worked as a correspondent at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Summer Olympic Games will be held in France from 26 July to 11 August. Ukraine will be represented at the Games by 140 athletes.

Support UP or become our patron!