All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian athlete Bubka and Snoop Dogg to carry Olympic flame ahead of 2024 Games opening ceremony

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 24 July 2024, 11:09
Ukrainian athlete Bubka and Snoop Dogg to carry Olympic flame ahead of 2024 Games opening ceremony
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The renowned Ukrainian track and field athlete Serhii Bubka and the American rapper Snoop Dogg will be among the torch-bearers on the opening day of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Source: France24, citing Saint-Denis’s mayor, Mathieu Hanotin

On Friday, 26 July, Snoop Dogg and Bubka will carry the flame through the streets of Saint-Denis, a northern suburb of Paris where the Olympic Stadium and the Aquatic Center are located. They will be accompanied by French actress Laetitia Casta and French rapper MC Solaar.

Advertisement:

It is noted that after this, Snoop Dogg will begin working at the Olympic Games as a correspondent for the American television channel NBC. The rapper already has similar experience, having worked as a correspondent at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Summer Olympic Games will be held in France from 26 July to 11 August. Ukraine will be represented at the Games by 140 athletes.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ukrainesport
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Ukraine
Ukrainian Foreign Minister visits China, says Russia is not yet ready to negotiate in good faith
One more nuclear power unit taken out of repair in Ukraine
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: