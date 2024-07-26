Russians hit power facilities in two Ukrainian oblasts overnight
Friday, 26 July 2024, 08:01
Russian troops attacked Ukrenergo facilities in Zhytomyr and Chernihiv oblasts on the night of 25-26 July, causing power outages in a number of households [Ukrenergo is Ukraine’s state-run power distribution company – ed.].
Quote: "Power outages occurred in certain districts of Zhytomyr Oblast."
Details: The power supply was reported to have been restored to most consumers in the morning. Repair works are ongoing.
Background: On the night of 25-26 July, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 22 Shahed attack drones; 20 of these drones were destroyed.
