All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit power facilities in two Ukrainian oblasts overnight

Iryna BalachukFriday, 26 July 2024, 08:01
Russians hit power facilities in two Ukrainian oblasts overnight
stock photo: pixabay.com

Russian troops attacked Ukrenergo facilities in Zhytomyr and Chernihiv oblasts on the night of 25-26 July, causing power outages in a number of households [Ukrenergo is Ukraine’s state-run power distribution company – ed.].

Source: Ukrenergo on Telegram

Quote: "Power outages occurred in certain districts of Zhytomyr Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: The power supply was reported to have been restored to most consumers in the morning. Repair works are ongoing.  

Background: On the night of 25-26 July, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 22 Shahed attack drones; 20 of these drones were destroyed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: energyShahed drone
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
energy
Ukraine's Energy Ministry continues to insist nuclear plant accident is Russian propaganda fake
Electricity consumption in Ukraine drops by 6%
One more nuclear power unit taken out of repair in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: