Russians hit power facilities in two Ukrainian oblasts overnight

Russian troops attacked Ukrenergo facilities in Zhytomyr and Chernihiv oblasts on the night of 25-26 July, causing power outages in a number of households [Ukrenergo is Ukraine’s state-run power distribution company – ed.].

Source: Ukrenergo on Telegram

Quote: "Power outages occurred in certain districts of Zhytomyr Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: The power supply was reported to have been restored to most consumers in the morning. Repair works are ongoing.

Background: On the night of 25-26 July, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 22 Shahed attack drones; 20 of these drones were destroyed.

Support UP or become our patron!