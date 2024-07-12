UN General Assembly adopts resolution on safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities

The UN General Assembly has adopted a Ukrainian-initiated resolution on the security and safety of Ukrainian nuclear facilities, including the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Details: Zelenskyy called this a "significant step toward restoring respect for the UN Charter and international law".

The resolution emphasises the necessity for the demilitarisation and liberation of the ZNPP due to Russia's non-compliance with the resolutions of the IAEA governing bodies.

Quote: "The resolution reiterates the need to demilitarise and de-occupy ZNPP in light of Russia's failure to comply with IAEA governing bodies' resolutions.

This vote builds on the discussions and decisions made at the first Peace Summit, where point one of the Peace Formula, 'Radiation and nuclear safety,' was a key issue."

More details: Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to all partners for their assistance in restoring safety in all areas affected by Russian aggression. He noted that the fundamental norms of international law and shared values can be protected through joint efforts.

Background:

After the NATO summit, Zelenskyy stated that the discussion on the three issues identified for discussion at that time, including nuclear safety, food security and bringing prisoners of war and deported children back, could result in "absolutely practical steps".

