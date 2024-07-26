All Sections
Friday, 26 July 2024, 13:40
Ukrainska Pravda is seeking support from its dedicated readers. You can help sustain our work and contribute to our efforts by donating on our Patreon page.

Throughout its history and to this day, Ukrainska Pravda has kept its content completely free and accessible. Yet, independent journalism relies on ongoing support to continue operating seamlessly and effectively.

Thanks to the generous support of our readers, our editorial team can continue conducting crucial investigations, reporting from the war zone, and covering significant stories both from the battlefield and civilian areas.

Every week on the Patreon platform, we publish unique stories, as well as photos and videos from the front line and liberated settlements. In addition, our loyal readers can receive exclusive postcards from the battlefield.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon: patreon.com 

You can also join the Ukrainska Pravda Club to enjoy additional benefits: club.pravda.com.ua

Or you can make a quick donation, which is another convenient way to help the Ukrainska Pravda team: pravda.com.ua

