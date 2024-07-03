All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia will not participate in OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

Ivanna Kostina, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 3 July 2024, 18:05
Russia will not participate in OSCE Parliamentary Assembly
Stock photo: Getty Images

The State Duma and the Federation Council of Russia have adopted a joint statement on the termination of participation of the Russian delegation in the operation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA).

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Russian Interfax

Details: The statement says that "despite numerous appeals and proposals from the Russian delegation, the priorities of the OSCE PA leadership show that this platform is currently being used as a politicised tool for purposeful implementation of the anti-Russian course, instead of creating conditions for constructive exchange of opinions and forming a unifying agenda".

Advertisement:

"For many years, OSCE PA has been ignoring the problems connected with violating the rights of national minorities in Ukraine and in Baltic countries, the freedom of communication and learning in their mother tongue, and has not been paying attention to the blasphemous idolization of Nazis and their supporters, oppression and assassination of journalists who have certain positions different from those formed in Brussels and Washington," the document says.

In addition to this, the delegation of the Russian Federal Council in the OSCE PA "was on many occasions deprived of the opportunity to continue the dialogue and to fully and equally participate in the operation of plenary meetings and assemblies of governing bodies of the OSCE PA under false pretences," the statement reads.

"The non-admission of the Russian delegation to the aforementioned events was the reason for adopting the only possible decision about the termination of the contribution to the budget of the OSCE PA. This termination was used to deprive its members of their right to vote, which does not give the representatives of our country the opportunity to participate in the decision-making process," Russian officials stated.

Advertisement:

With that, "the last straw in the stalemate that is forming was Romania’s demonstrative refusal to issue visas for the members of the Russian delegation so that they could participate in the annual OSCE PA session in Bucharest in 2024," the statement reads.

In connection with this, Russian senators and State Duma MPs "consider it reasonable and logical to terminate the participation of the delegation of the Federal Council of Russia in the OSCE PA, as well as Russia’s contribution to the budget of the OSCE PA".

Recently, the Romanian government refused to issue visas for the Russian and Belarusian delegations for their participation in the annual session of the OSCE PA, which will be held in Romania from 29 June to 3 July.

Earlier, the Russian delegation refused to participate in at least two OSCE PA sessions – in the autumn of 2023 in Yerevan and in the winter of 2024 in Vienna. The Russian MPs were not present at the sessions in the UK and Canada in 2022 and 2023, either due to the absence of visas.

In July 2023, the OSCE PA adopted a declaration in which it called Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

At the beginning of 2024, Russia announced the termination of its participation in the OSCE PA.

The Parliamentary Assembly unites 57 member states of the OSCE.

Support UP or become our patron!     

Subjects: RussiaOSCE
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Russia
Russia's Serpukhov warship set ablaze by Russian serviceman collaborating with pro-Ukrainian volunteers from Russia
Orbán confirms to pro-Putin journalist that Zelenskyy did not back his "peace plan"
Morning Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Iskander missile and 10 other targets
RECENT NEWS
08:30
Russia reports drone attack: flights restricted at two airports
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: