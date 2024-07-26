All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

She was most vulnerable: Interior Minister explains why former MP Farion was targeted

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 26 July 2024, 12:09
She was most vulnerable: Interior Minister explains why former MP Farion was targeted
Ihor Klymenko. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

The list of potential victims of the suspect in the murder of former MP Iryna Farion also included Maksym Buzhanskyi, MP from the Servant of the People party.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs, at a joint law enforcement briefing in Lviv

Details: A journalist asked why Iryna Farion was targeted. Klymenko noted that the data from the suspect's phone showed that he was googling not only Farion, but was also considering other potential victims, and named one.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I think that she (Farion – ed.) was the most vulnerable of all. We have shown you his search notebook. I can reveal one name to you... The next person on the list he looked at was Maks Buzhansky, and I'll keep silent about all the others."

Previously: Law enforcement officers are checking the involvement of the suspect in the murder of former MP and linguist Iryna Farion in the neo-Nazi movement, and the investigation does not rule out personal grudge.

The suspect's phone contained a digital book titled Secret Instructions of the CIA and KGB on Fact Gathering, Conspiracy and Disinformation.

Advertisement:

The detainee’s web history also included the names of other politicians, MPs, and the schedule of the regional council meeting. Law enforcement officers note that the young man googled it after he came back to Dnipro, so they assume that he could be preparing for another crime. 

Read more on the topic: Iryna Farion's murder: details of the assassination, lines of enquiry, and why the Lviv professor was so controversial

Background:

  • On the evening of 19 July, an attempt was made to murder former MP Iryna Farion in Lviv, on Masaryka Street. Farion later died in hospital.
  • On 25 July, a suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion was detained in Dnipro. According to Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the 18-year-old suspect is a resident of Dnipro. He rented at least three apartments in Lviv while preparing for Farion’s assassination. Investigators currently believe that the shooter was only a hitman.
  • Ukrainska Pravda obtained a photo of the 18-year-old detainee suspected of murdering Iryna Farion.
  • Slidstvo.Info journalists identified the man suspected of shooting Iryna Farion in Lviv on 19 July as Viacheslav Zinchenko. The reports indicate that Zinchenko played for the Dnipro football squad at the local young sports school as of 2023 and competed in the Pulse tournament as a member of the Juniors team a month prior to the Farion murder.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Iryna FarionMinistry of Internal Affairs
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
Iryna Farion
Ukrainian Interior Ministry shows video of arrest and interrogation of suspect in former MP Farion's murder – video
Murder of former Ukrainian MP Farion: law enforcement check suspect's involvement in Russian neo-Nazi movement
Ukrainian professor Iryna Farion was killed from converted pistol: sports bullet shell found at scene
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: