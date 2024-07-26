She was most vulnerable: Interior Minister explains why former MP Farion was targeted

The list of potential victims of the suspect in the murder of former MP Iryna Farion also included Maksym Buzhanskyi, MP from the Servant of the People party.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs, at a joint law enforcement briefing in Lviv

Details: A journalist asked why Iryna Farion was targeted. Klymenko noted that the data from the suspect's phone showed that he was googling not only Farion, but was also considering other potential victims, and named one.

Quote: "I think that she (Farion – ed.) was the most vulnerable of all. We have shown you his search notebook. I can reveal one name to you... The next person on the list he looked at was Maks Buzhansky, and I'll keep silent about all the others."

Previously: Law enforcement officers are checking the involvement of the suspect in the murder of former MP and linguist Iryna Farion in the neo-Nazi movement, and the investigation does not rule out personal grudge.

The suspect's phone contained a digital book titled Secret Instructions of the CIA and KGB on Fact Gathering, Conspiracy and Disinformation.

The detainee’s web history also included the names of other politicians, MPs, and the schedule of the regional council meeting. Law enforcement officers note that the young man googled it after he came back to Dnipro, so they assume that he could be preparing for another crime.

Background:

On the evening of 19 July, an attempt was made to murder former MP Iryna Farion in Lviv, on Masaryka Street. Farion later died in hospital.

On 25 July, a suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion was detained in Dnipro. According to Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the 18-year-old suspect is a resident of Dnipro. He rented at least three apartments in Lviv while preparing for Farion’s assassination. Investigators currently believe that the shooter was only a hitman.

Ukrainska Pravda obtained a photo of the 18-year-old detainee suspected of murdering Iryna Farion.

Slidstvo.Info journalists identified the man suspected of shooting Iryna Farion in Lviv on 19 July as Viacheslav Zinchenko. The reports indicate that Zinchenko played for the Dnipro football squad at the local young sports school as of 2023 and competed in the Pulse tournament as a member of the Juniors team a month prior to the Farion murder.

