Italian PM believes China not interested in supporting Russian industry

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 30 July 2024, 19:34
Giorgia Meloni and Xi Jinping. Photo: Getty Images

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, she "quite clearly raised" the topic of China backing Russia's war in Ukraine. The official states Beijing is not interested in helping Russia's industrial potential.

Source: Rai News, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to Meloni, during a meeting with Chinese counterparts, "we quite clearly raised the issue" of support for Russia from China, "trying to think together about what interests everyone has."

Quote: "I think that China is not interested at this stage in supporting Russia's industrial potential, even if, as we know, it does not interfere directly," she added.

The head of the Italian government expressed hope that China could "play a leading role" in ending the war in Ukraine.

"President Xi stated yesterday that China is always working towards peaceful coexistence among nations, and I would like to see efforts taken in this direction," Meloni explained.

On 29 July, Georgia Meloni met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during her visit to Beijing, where they discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Previously, Meloni stated her goal to "reset" economic relations with Beijing.

Subjects: ItalyChinaRussiaUkraine
Italy
Italian PM meets with Chinese leader, discusses war in Ukraine
Assets worth €41 million seized from Russian businessman in Italy at Kyiv's request
Zelenskyy and Italian PM discuss Ukraine's key needs, including air defence – video
