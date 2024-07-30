Italian PM believes China not interested in supporting Russian industry

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, she "quite clearly raised" the topic of China backing Russia's war in Ukraine. The official states Beijing is not interested in helping Russia's industrial potential.

Source: Rai News, as reported by European Pravda

Advertisement:

Details: According to Meloni, during a meeting with Chinese counterparts, "we quite clearly raised the issue" of support for Russia from China, "trying to think together about what interests everyone has."

Quote: "I think that China is not interested at this stage in supporting Russia's industrial potential, even if, as we know, it does not interfere directly," she added.

The head of the Italian government expressed hope that China could "play a leading role" in ending the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"President Xi stated yesterday that China is always working towards peaceful coexistence among nations, and I would like to see efforts taken in this direction," Meloni explained.

On 29 July, Georgia Meloni met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during her visit to Beijing, where they discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Previously, Meloni stated her goal to "reset" economic relations with Beijing.

Support UP or become our patron!