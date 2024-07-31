Russians attempt to advance on Pokrovsk front and increase number of attacks on Toretsk front – General Staff report

Since the start of the day, 31 July, 88 combat clashes have been recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine, with the most complicated situation observed on the Pokrovsk front. The Russians are also very active on the Toretsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 15:29 on 31 July

Details: On the Toretsk front, the Russians mounted 16 attacks, including these in the vicinity of Zalizne, Niu-York, Toretsk and Pivnichne. According to Ukraine’s General Staff, 13 combat clashes have been recorded, with three more continuing.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians attacked the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Zhelanne, Serhiivka, Panteleimonivka, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Lysychne, Tymofiivka, Karlivka, and Kalynove. Ukraine’s forces repelled 19 Russian attacks, while 17 clashes still continue. Russian losses on this front are being ascertained.

Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts’ border settlements continue to suffer as a result of unadjusted bombardment from the territory of the Russian Federation. Artillery and mortar fire struck areas in Myropilske, Sokych, Pavlivka and Katerynivka. In addition, the Russians fired four unguided rockets at the town of Popivka.

At the same time, Kharkiv Oblast is under relentless attack by Russian aircraft. Since the start of the day, the invaders have launched five airstrikes from the Russian cities of Belhorod and Shebekino, deploying seven guided bombs. They targeted residential districts in the settlements of Slobozhanske, Lyptsi, Vilcha, Horiane and Velykyi Burluk.

In addition, on the Kharkiv front, the Russians launched seven attacks near Tykhe and Vovchansk, where two combat clashes are still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians stormed Ukrainian positions three times, trying to advance towards Stepova Novoselivka, Kolesnykivka and Berestove.

On the Lyman front, the Russian forces launched seven attacks in the vicinity of Makiivka, Novoserhiivka and Nevske. Ukrainian defenders have repelled six Russian attacks, one of which is still ongoing.

Additionally, the Russian forces deployed three guided aerial bombs on Lyman and nine more in the area of Makiivka.

During the day on the Siversk front, the Russians carried out two attacks in the area of Verkhnokamianske and Ivano-Darivka, with one battle still ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians launched six assaults near Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Andriivka. The defence forces repelled half of the strikes, and three more are underway.

On the Kurakhove front, the Russian forces mounted five attacks near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Zhelanne, and Paraskoviivka. Three attacks have been repulsed by Ukrainian forces, while two are still ongoing.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians stormed Ukrainian defensive positions around Velyka Novosilka. Four attacks were repulsed.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians stormed the Ukrainian positions on the left (eastern) bank of Dnipro River twice, but their efforts were in vain.

