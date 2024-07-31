All Sections
Russian Mi-8 helicopter downed over occupied Donetsk, say Russian milbloggers – BBC

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 31 July 2024, 18:01
Russian milbloggers have reported that a Russian army Mi-8 helicopter has been downed over the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk, possibly by a drone.

Source: ВВC News Russian

Details: The BBC has pointed out that several Russian pro-war military Telegram channels reported at once that a Russian army Mi-8 helicopter had been downed over Donetsk. Milbloggers on some channels are claiming that this is the first time Ukrainian forces have used a drone to do this.

Well-known Russian milblogger Boris Rozhin says Ukrainian forces "caught" the Mi-8 as it was taking off, using a UAV, and that this occurred at a considerable distance from the front line.

Another pro-war Russian channel, Voevoda Veshchaet, initially also reported that a drone had been used to destroy the helicopter. However, a later post said that according to eyewitnesses, the helicopter was hit by a projectile launched from a HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system.

Ukrainian journalist Yurii Butusov says that if it is confirmed that the helicopter was struck by a drone, "then it’s a historic achievement worthy of Ukraine’s highest awards".

The Russian Ministry of Defence has not commented on the reports about the downed helicopter. Nor has Ukraine’s military command said anything about carrying out such a special operation.

Subjects: warRussia
