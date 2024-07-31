All Sections
Explosions rock Dnipro after air-raid warning was issued

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 31 July 2024, 23:48
Explosions rock Dnipro after air-raid warning was issued
Photo: pro100media.com.ua

Explosions rocked the city of Dnipro late in the evening on 31 July after a ballistic threat was issued.

Source: the Suspilne media outlet, citing its correspondents; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: At 23:26 an air-raid warning was issued in Dnipro and a number of other cities due to a threat of ballistic weapons being used.

A few minutes later, the media reported that explosions had been heard in the city.

Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, urged locals to remain in safe locations.

Suspilne also reported that explosions had been heard in some districts of the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Subjects: Dnipro
Dnipro
