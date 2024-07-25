Activist Tonkonohyi killed in Dnipro: police detains two suspects – photos
Mykhailo Tonkonohyi, a local activist and head of the local trade union of road hauliers, has been killed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Law enforcement officers have detained two male suspects.
Source: National Police in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Suspilne.Dnipro, a local branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster
Details: The police noted that they received a report on 23 July of a 32-year-old man who had gone missing after leaving home in a Škoda Octavia. The next day, police found out that the man had been the victim of a crime. His body with gunshot wounds was found in a forest belt near one of Dnipro's garden associations.
Suspilne.Dnipro stressed that it was Mykhailo Tonkonohyi.
Quote: "On 22 July, the suspects agreed to meet with the victim. A conflict arose between them, as a result of which two men shot the public activist with six shots from a weapon. After the crime, the suspects threw the weapon into a pond, buried the body of the deceased in a forest belt and drove his car to a rented garage.
Law enforcement officers detained two men – a 39-year-old resident of the village of Slobozhanske and a 23-year-old resident of the city of Dnipro. The police searched the detainees' places of residence, cars and garage, seizing material evidence that may be of interest to the investigation."
More details: The two detainees were served with notices of suspicion under Article 115.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). They face 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.
