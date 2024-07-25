All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Activist Tonkonohyi killed in Dnipro: police detains two suspects – photos

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 25 July 2024, 18:29
Activist Tonkonohyi killed in Dnipro: police detains two suspects – photos
Mykhailo Tonkonohyi. Photo: Tonkonohyi on Facebook

Mykhailo Tonkonohyi, a local activist and head of the local trade union of road hauliers, has been killed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Law enforcement officers have detained two male suspects.

Source: National Police in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Suspilne.Dnipro, a local branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Details: The police noted that they received a report on 23 July of a 32-year-old man who had gone missing after leaving home in a Škoda Octavia. The next day, police found out that the man had been the victim of a crime. His body with gunshot wounds was found in a forest belt near one of Dnipro's garden associations.

Advertisement:

Suspilne.Dnipro stressed that it was Mykhailo Tonkonohyi.   

Quote: "On 22 July, the suspects agreed to meet with the victim. A conflict arose between them, as a result of which two men shot the public activist with six shots from a weapon. After the crime, the suspects threw the weapon into a pond, buried the body of the deceased in a forest belt and drove his car to a rented garage.

 
The police found the body of the murdered Tonkonohyi
Photo: National Police
 
The car that belonged to Tonkonohyi
Photo: National Police

Law enforcement officers detained two men – a 39-year-old resident of the village of Slobozhanske and a 23-year-old resident of the city of Dnipro. The police searched the detainees' places of residence, cars and garage, seizing material evidence that may be of interest to the investigation."

Advertisement:
 
The suspect was served with a notice of suspicion
Photo: National Police

More details: The two detainees were served with notices of suspicion under Article 115.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). They face 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dnipropolice
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
Dnipro
Repair of Dnipro hydroelectric plant to take minimum 3 years
Russians ban entry to 15-kilometre zone along Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast
Explosions rock Dnipro
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: