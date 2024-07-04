Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers Andrii Yermak to be one of the most powerful managers in his team and considers media reports that the head of the Ukrainian President's Officeʼs "has too much influence" to be disinformation.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in interview with Bloomberg

Quote: "This all [reports of a number of officials having too much power] is done to simply attack me. Russia has been launching lots of disinformation: I donʼt decide anything, there are some shadow leaders, the president is not in control of his party or the president has no influence on different ministers, and so on.

I do not want to have influence. There is law. I’m the president according to the laws of Ukraine. Yermak is a powerful manager. I deeply respect him for achieving the results. He does what I tell him to do, and he fulfils his tasks."

Details: Zelenskyy said that "attacking the president's command" is a strategy used by those who are not happy with him (and these are not only Russians).

The head of state added that attempts to eliminate him is one of the plans to occupy Ukraine.

Quote: "A weak president of Ukraine is an opportunity to take half of Ukraine's territory, it is an opportunity to stop Ukraine on its way to joining the European Union, an opportunity to shut me up, an opportunity to have another person in charge of Ukraine who will not have influence on certain societies."

