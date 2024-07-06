Russia claims Ukraine launched drone attack and caused fires at 2 oil depots – videos

Russia’s Krasnodar Krai has claimed that Ukrainian drones have attacked three districts, resulting in damage to mobile phone towers and fires at two oil depots.

Source: Astra Telegram channel with reference to the operational headquarters of Krasnodar Krai; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Russian media and Telegram channels reported that Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked the Yeysk, Leningradskaya and Pavlovskaya districts of Krasnodar Krai.

It is said that Russian air defence downed a UAV in Yeysk, the wreckage of which slightly damaged a mobile phone tower.

In addition, fuel storage tanks caught fire at an oil depot in the Pavlovskaya district after drone wreckage fell. The same happened in the Leningradskaya district.

