All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy confers awards on almost 400 Ukrainian defenders, 280 posthumously

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 July 2024, 10:31
Zelenskyy confers awards on almost 400 Ukrainian defenders, 280 posthumously
Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has conferred state awards on almost 400 Ukrainian defenders, 280 of them posthumously.

Source: Decree No. 455/2024; Ukrinform

Details: The awards are given for personal courage in the defence of state sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine and for the selfless performance of military duty.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy presented the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, Danylo Halytskyi and For Courage, and medals For Military Service to Ukraine, For Saving a Life, and Defender of the Fatherland.

Ukrinform noted that there were 387 soldiers on the list in total.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
20:24
Russia used Iskander missiles to hit Kharkiv railway station, number of casualties rises – photos
19:56
No more tension on border with Ukraine – Lukashenko
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: