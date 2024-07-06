Zelenskyy confers awards on almost 400 Ukrainian defenders, 280 posthumously

Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has conferred state awards on almost 400 Ukrainian defenders, 280 of them posthumously.

Source: Decree No. 455/2024; Ukrinform

Details: The awards are given for personal courage in the defence of state sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine and for the selfless performance of military duty.

Zelenskyy presented the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, Danylo Halytskyi and For Courage, and medals For Military Service to Ukraine, For Saving a Life, and Defender of the Fatherland.

Ukrinform noted that there were 387 soldiers on the list in total.

