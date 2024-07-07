All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Navy carries out river flotilla exercises on river Dnipro – video

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 7 July 2024, 06:58
Ukraine's Navy carries out river flotilla exercises on river Dnipro – video
River flotilla training in Dnipro. Screenshot

Ukraine's Navy has performed tactical training for river flotilla forces and weaponry in the waters of the river Dnipro.

Source: Ukraine’s Navy on Facebook

Quote: "The event was held with the involvement of boats received under the international technical assistance programme and in cooperation with other units of the defence forces of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The participants in the exercises practised combat operations by river forces, specifically as part of boat groups and groupings, interaction with units operating on river banks, delivery of personnel to certain areas of the shore and mine detection operations."

Details: The report said that sailors underwent training in the identification and neutralisation of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups while developing river navigation control skills.

In addition, by working with a search and rescue helicopter, the boat crews improved their skills in rescue operations.

Advertisement:

Quote: "As a result of the exercise, as well as developing their skills and performing combined operations with other units, the sailors assessed the features and capabilities of the foreign boats they have received to fulfil missions in the context of today’s war with Russia."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: DniproArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
Dnipro
Russian attack on Dnipro on 3 July: injured woman dies in hospital, death toll rises to 8 – photo
Russian attack on Dnipro on 3 July: injured woman dies in hospital, death toll reaches 7
Rescue workers have been removing debris of residential building in Dnipro for a week – photos
RECENT NEWS
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
20:24
Russia used Iskander missiles to hit Kharkiv railway station, number of casualties rises – photos
19:56
No more tension on border with Ukraine – Lukashenko
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: