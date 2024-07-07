Ukraine's Navy carries out river flotilla exercises on river Dnipro – video

Ukraine's Navy has performed tactical training for river flotilla forces and weaponry in the waters of the river Dnipro.

Source: Ukraine’s Navy on Facebook

Quote: "The event was held with the involvement of boats received under the international technical assistance programme and in cooperation with other units of the defence forces of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The participants in the exercises practised combat operations by river forces, specifically as part of boat groups and groupings, interaction with units operating on river banks, delivery of personnel to certain areas of the shore and mine detection operations."

Details: The report said that sailors underwent training in the identification and neutralisation of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups while developing river navigation control skills.

In addition, by working with a search and rescue helicopter, the boat crews improved their skills in rescue operations.

Advertisement:

Quote: "As a result of the exercise, as well as developing their skills and performing combined operations with other units, the sailors assessed the features and capabilities of the foreign boats they have received to fulfil missions in the context of today’s war with Russia."

Support UP or become our patron!