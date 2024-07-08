Ukrainian air defence shoots down 5 reconnaissance drones in south during day
Monday, 8 July 2024, 19:08
During the day on 8 July, Ukrainian air defence destroyed five reconnaissance UAVs in the south.
Source: Air Force of Ukraine
Quote: "During the day of 8 July 2024, the air defence of southern Ukraine destroyed five reconnaissance drones: three ZALA, one Supercam and one Orlan-10."
Background:
- On the morning of 8 July, Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia had scrambled Tu-95 bombers from the Olenia airfield.
- Later, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles and guided aerial bombs on Ukraine, causing an air-raid warning to be issued across the country. Explosions rocked Kyiv and a number of other cities.
- Following the missile strike on Kyiv, wreckage was seen falling in the capital’s Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.
