Ukrainian air defence shoots down 5 reconnaissance drones in south during day

During the day on 8 July, Ukrainian air defence destroyed five reconnaissance UAVs in the south.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Quote: "During the day of 8 July 2024, the air defence of southern Ukraine destroyed five reconnaissance drones: three ZALA, one Supercam and one Orlan-10."

Advertisement:

Background:

On the morning of 8 July, Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia had scrambled Tu-95 bombers from the Olenia airfield.

Later, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles and guided aerial bombs on Ukraine, causing an air-raid warning to be issued across the country. Explosions rocked Kyiv and a number of other cities.

Following the missile strike on Kyiv, wreckage was seen falling in the capital’s Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

Support UP or become our patron!