Ukrainian air defence shoots down 5 reconnaissance drones in south during day

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 8 July 2024, 19:08
Ukrainian air defence shoots down 5 reconnaissance drones in south during day
Russian reconnaissance drone ZALA. Stock photo: Wikipedia

During the day on 8 July, Ukrainian air defence destroyed five reconnaissance UAVs in the south.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Quote: "During the day of 8 July 2024, the air defence of southern Ukraine destroyed five reconnaissance drones: three ZALA, one Supercam and one Orlan-10."

Background:

  • On the morning of 8 July, Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia had scrambled Tu-95 bombers from the Olenia airfield.
  • Later, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles and guided aerial bombs on Ukraine, causing an air-raid warning to be issued across the country. Explosions rocked Kyiv and a number of other cities.
  • Following the missile strike on Kyiv, wreckage was seen falling in the capital’s Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

Subjects: air defence
