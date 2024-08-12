Total of 124 combat clashes occur at front, with most of them on Pokrovsk front

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have been attacking along the entire front line, with the most intense activity observed on the Pokrovsk and Lyman fronts. A total of 124 combat clashes have occurred over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 12 August

Quote: "Updated information indicates that the enemy had launched 5 missile strikes, using 18 missiles and 65 airstrikes (in particular, with 107 guided bombs) on Ukrainian positions and settlements. [The enemy] also fired 4,673 times, including 129 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force and units of Rocket Forces and Artillery conducted nine strikes on clusters of Russian personnel, weapon and military equipment, struck two command posts, three artillery systems, an ammunition storage point and three other important Russian targets.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces continued their assaults, with five combat clashes occurring near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, 10 Russian attacks occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Pishchane, Berestove and towards Hlushkivka.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled 21 Russian assaults near the settlements of Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove and in Serebrianka Forest.

On the Siversk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Ivano-Darivka, Spirne, Verkhnokamianske and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 11 Russian attempts to break through the defence lines near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka and Ivanivske.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces, supported by aircraft, conducted eight attacks, concentrating their efforts near the settlements of Zalizne, Druzhba and New-York.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 41 Russian attacks. The Russians focused their efforts near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Zhelanne, Orlivka and Mykolaivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold back Russian forces near the city of Kostiantynivka. In total, the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defence six times.

On the Vremivka front, Russian forces conducted two attacks towards the settlements of Vodiane and Rivnopil but were unsuccessful.

On the Orikhiv front, four combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

"On the Prydniprovske front, no positions or territories were lost. Ukrainian forces successfully repelled eight Russian attacks.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups," the General Staff reported.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence, actively using aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation and bombarding the bordering settlements.

