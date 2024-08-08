Ukraine's General Staff reports increased Russian aircraft activity near Sumy Oblast for second day in row

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 56 times since the start of the day as of 16:00 on 8 August. Ukraine's General Staff notes that the Russians have been intensively using their aircraft near the border areas of Sumy Oblast for the second day in a row. Russian forces are most active on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 8 August

Quote: "The invaders have intensified the use of aircraft in the border areas of Sumy Oblast. At present, 16 airstrikes involving 23 guided aerial bombs have been reported."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, four combat engagements have taken place near the town of Vovchansk since the beginning of the day, two of which are in progress.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops tried to storm Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Synkivka, but to no avail.

On the Lyman front, the Russians mounted attacks near the settlements of Makiivka, Nevske, Terny and Serebrianka Forest. Since the beginning of the day, 15 combat engagements have occurred in this area, and four are still underway. Ukrainian forces are in control of the situation.

The Russians are continuing their attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on the Siversk front but are being repulsed by Ukrainian defenders. The Russians mounted eight attempts to push Ukrainian troops back near the settlements of Verkhnokamianse, Ivano-Darivka, Spirne and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces launched six attempts to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian assaults near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka and Ivanivske. Two more attacks are in progress.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by attack and bomber aircraft, assaulted Ukrainian positions seven times. Two combat engagements are currently underway near the village of New-York.

The situation on the Pokrovsk front remains tense. Fierce fighting is taking place near the settlements of Kalynove, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zhelanne and Karlivka. The Russians have made ten attempts to storm Ukrainian positions so far. Fighting continues in five spots in the area.

On the Kurakhove front, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian troops once since the beginning of the day. They tried to advance near the settlement of Krasnohorivka.

On the Vremivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian assaults towards Vodiane and Vuhledar, and another combat is ongoing.

On the Orikhove front, Russian troops mounted one attempt to advance in the area of Mala Tokmachka but faced a fierce rebuff.

Background: A report by Ukraine's General Staff as of 22:00 on 7 August indicated that the intensity of hostilities on the Sumy front had increased.

