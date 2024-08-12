Satellite images emerge showing damaged Sudzha gas station in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Satellite images have emerged showing destruction at the Sudzha gas metering station in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: Radio Liberty's Russian Service

Quote: "The analysis of the images indicates that some of the damage appeared between 9 and 10 August and some between 10 and 11 August. The photo dated 11 August shows that one of the station's administrative buildings was nearly completely destroyed, along with a site where measuring equipment was installed."

Details: Russian energy giant Gazprom announced on Monday morning that it was maintaining regular gas flows through the Sudzha gas metering station to Europe.

Background:

On Thursday, 8 August, The Washington Post reported, citing an adviser to the Ukrainian president, that Ukraine was in control of the Sudzha gas metering station, located about 5 miles (around 8 km) inside Russian territory.

On the same day, Russia's Gazprom announced that it continues to supply gas to Europe through the Sudzha station, while the transit flow of Russian gas through Ukraine has dropped by 12%.

