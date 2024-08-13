Request for Russian gas transit through Ukraine increased by 7% on Tuesday

As of Tuesday, 13 August, the request for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine increased by 7% compared to the nomination for 12 August.

Source: data from the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSO), as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: It is noted that the volume of Russian gas transported through the Sudzha gas metering station (GMS) increased by 7%. As of 13 August, the volume of confirmed nomination through the GMS is 42.4 million cubic metres, compared to 39.6 million cubic metres a day earlier.

It is added that the Sudzha GMS remains the only way to supply Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine.

Serhii Makohon, the former head of the Ukrainian GTSO, says that Russian energy corporation Gazprom continues to supply gas because it is very important for it to maintain Ukrainian transit to Europe, where it earns US$5 billion a year.

In his opinion, Gazprom may declare force majeure if there is physical damage to the equipment at the GMS, which will prevent it from continuing to measure gas volumes, but he did not rule out the possibility of the Russian side making such a decision earlier.

Background:

Russian energy corporation Gazprom claimed that it was continuing to supply Europe with gas via the Sudzha gas metering station, but at the same time, the transit flow of Russian gas through Ukraine had decreased by 12%.

The transit of Russian gas through the Ukrainian gas transporting system decreased to 37.25 million cubic metres on 8 August. In comparison with 7 August, transit volumes fell by 6%. This is the lowest transit value since 1 May 2023.

On 7 August, a number of Telegram channels reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had captured the Sudzha gas metering station in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Later, unconfirmed information emerged that Ukrainian forces were in control of the entire settlement of Sudzha.

The Sudzha gas metering station is the key facility that supplies Europe with Russian gas through Ukraine. At the moment, Sudzha is the only point through which Russian gas is supplied to Ukraine for further transport to European consumers.

