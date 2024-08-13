All Sections
Russian forces strike Shcherbynivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring elderly woman and her grandson

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 13 August 2024, 18:50
Russian forces strike Shcherbynivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring elderly woman and her grandson
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian army has struck the village of Shcherbynivka in Donetsk Oblast from artillery, injuring a 72-year-old woman and her grandson.

Source: Suspilne.Donbas, a local branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster, with reference to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "On 13 August 2024, at 11:15, Russian troops attacked the village of Shcherbynivka in Bakhmut district with artillery. The projectiles struck a private sector where a 72-year-old woman and her 16-year-old grandson were injured on the porch of their house."

Details: The Prosecutor’s Office added that the woman received multiple shrapnel wounds and leg fractures, while her grandson received an arm injury. They were taken to a hospital.

A pre-trial investigation on the fact of violating the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was initiated.

Donetsk Oblastwar
