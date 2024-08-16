Zelenskyy proposes bill to deprive Ukrainian church of Moscow's influence

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has met with the Council of Churches to discuss a draft law limiting the Russian Orthodox Church's activities.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening video address on 16 August

Quote: "I spoke with members of the Council of Churches and Religious Organisations. And I am grateful for their support of our course towards the spiritual independence of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

A draft law has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada [Ukraine’s Parliament – ed.] that can realistically guarantee that there will be no manipulation of the Ukrainian Church by Moscow. This draft law should work and contribute to the unity of Ukraine, our true spiritual unity."

Background:

In January 2023, the government introduced bill No. 8371 in the Verkhovna Rada, which would have banned religious organisations with ties to Russia and suspended the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

On 19 October 2023, the Verkhovna Rada supported the bill in its first reading.

On 23 July 2024, Ukrainian MPs blockaded the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada in protest at its refusal to consider the bill banning the Russia-linked church, disrupting the parliamentary session.

Support UP or become our patron!