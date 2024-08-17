Russian drone debris falls in Kyiv
Saturday, 17 August 2024, 15:54
Debris from a drone fell in the Darnytsia forest park in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district on the afternoon of 17 August.
Source: Vitalii Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, citing rescue workers
Details: The debris reportedly caused a small area of grass to catch fire.
Advertisement:
The fire was extinguished by forest park workers.
The type of drone was not specified.
An air-raid warning was in effect in the capital from 12:59 to 13:28.
Advertisement:
Ukraine’s Air Force had warned residents of a threat of ballistic missile attacks.
Background: On the night of 16-17 August, Ukrainian air defence shot down all 14 Shahed attack drones launched by Russia.
Support UP or become our patron!