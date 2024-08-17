All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone debris falls in Kyiv

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 17 August 2024, 15:54
Russian drone debris falls in Kyiv
Screenshot

Debris from a drone fell in the Darnytsia forest park in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district on the afternoon of 17 August.

Source: Vitalii Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, citing rescue workers

Details: The debris reportedly caused a small area of grass to catch fire.

Advertisement:

The fire was extinguished by forest park workers.

The type of drone was not specified.

An air-raid warning was in effect in the capital from 12:59 to 13:28.

Advertisement:

Ukraine’s Air Force had warned residents of a threat of ballistic missile attacks.

Background: On the night of 16-17 August, Ukrainian air defence shot down all 14 Shahed attack drones launched by Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

KyivdronesKlitschko
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
Kyiv
Kyiv authority on nighttime drone attack on capital: no damage or casualties
Explosions rock Kyiv, air defence responds to Russian drone
Suspects in murder of journalist Sadykov worked in security services in Kazakhstan
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: