Russian drone debris falls in Kyiv

Debris from a drone fell in the Darnytsia forest park in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district on the afternoon of 17 August.

Source: Vitalii Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, citing rescue workers

Details: The debris reportedly caused a small area of grass to catch fire.

Advertisement:

The fire was extinguished by forest park workers.

The type of drone was not specified.

An air-raid warning was in effect in the capital from 12:59 to 13:28.

Advertisement:

Ukraine’s Air Force had warned residents of a threat of ballistic missile attacks.

Background: On the night of 16-17 August, Ukrainian air defence shot down all 14 Shahed attack drones launched by Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!