Kyiv authority on nighttime drone attack on capital: no damage or casualties

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 16 August 2024, 06:58
Stock photo: joyfull/Depositphotos

Kyiv City Military Administration has reported that there has been no damage or casualties as a result of the repelling of Russian drone attacks on the city of Kyiv at night.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: The report said, based on information from the Air Force, that attack drones were launched from Kursk Oblast (the Russian Federation). 

The Russian drones reached the capital approximately two hours later. An air-raid warning was in effect for 44 minutes. 

Air defence was responding in Kyiv.

Quote: "According to the operational report at this moment, there is no damage and there are no casualties in the capital.

Pay attention to the fact that air-raid warnings have been issued more frequently recently. Two of them were issued yesterday alone. There have been more than 1,200 air-raid warnings in Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, within over 900 days!"

