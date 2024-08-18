All Sections
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVSunday, 18 August 2024, 09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Germany's Federal Ministry of Finance has commented on the information spread in the media suggesting that Berlin does not intend to provide assistance to Ukraine next year.

Source: a response from the German ministry to a request from Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The German Finance Ministry noted that bilateral aid from Germany will be partially shifted to international programmes in the future. This refers, in particular, to the decision of the G7 countries to provide Ukraine with US$50 billion in loans using frozen Russian assets.

The response also highlights that the German government supports Ukraine in financing and supplying military equipment to a greater extent than any other European partner. This commitment is reflected in the Modernisation section of the federal budget for 2024 and in targeted allocations for subsequent years.

"The Federal Ministry of Finance is ready to consider short-term additional funds until then. For this purpose, however, the additional needs must be clearly defined and understood in order to comply with all budgetary rules and on this basis, the Bundestag can be asked to grant an authorisation," the ministry stressed.

The press service of the German ministry added that it has not yet received any specific notification of the requirements.

"Therefore, neither consideration nor decision can be made," the German ministry concluded.

Background:

  • On 17 August, the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported that the current budget planning by the German federal government does not include provisions for further funding to support Ukraine.
  • At Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s request, no further applications from Germany's Federal Defence Ministry for military assistance to Ukraine will be approved.
  • At the same time, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry stated that these reports are incorrect and manipulative.

