Almost 300 Russian UAVs attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast in one day

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Fedorov on Telegram

The Russians have fired on 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over 400 times over the past day, including attacks on hromadas with nearly 300 drones of various modifications. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "[A total of] 299 UAVs of various modifications attacked Malokaterynivka, Bilenke, Malyshivka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Poltavka."

Details: Fedorov also reported that Novoandriivka and Tavriiske were hit by nine multiple-launch rocket system strikes.

In addition, there were 93 artillery strikes on Rivne, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Poltavka.

Quote: "We’ve received 15 reports about destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured."

