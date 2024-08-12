French defence minister and his Ukrainian counterpart discuss frontline situation
Monday, 12 August 2024, 15:40
French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu has had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov to discuss the war unleashed by Russia.
Source: Lecornu on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: The French minister noted that the conversation included a discussion about the current frontline situation.
Advertisement:
"My counterpart Rustem Umierov and I have discussed the [latest] developments on the battlefield and further actions to support Ukraine on the part of France," he said.
Background:
- In June, the French-German concern KNDS announced that it would set up a subsidiary in Ukraine.
- In May, Lecornu reported that France would supply Ukraine with a new batch of Aster anti-aircraft missiles for the SAMP/T air defence systems.
Support UP or become our patron!