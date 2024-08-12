All Sections
French defence minister and his Ukrainian counterpart discuss frontline situation

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 12 August 2024, 15:40
Sébastien Lecornu (on the left), Rustem Umierov (on the right). Photo: French Defence Minister on X

French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu has had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov to discuss the war unleashed by Russia.

Source: Lecornu on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The French minister noted that the conversation included a discussion about the current frontline situation.

"My counterpart Rustem Umierov and I have discussed the [latest] developments on the battlefield and further actions to support Ukraine on the part of France," he said.

Background:

  • In June, the French-German concern KNDS announced that it would set up a subsidiary in Ukraine.
  • In May, Lecornu reported that France would supply Ukraine with a new batch of Aster anti-aircraft missiles for the SAMP/T air defence systems.

