Ukrainian Navy destroy ammunition storage point on Russian-occupied Kinburn Spit – video
Thursday, 22 August 2024, 05:54
A unit from the Ukrainian Navy has destroyed ammunition and fuel and lubricant storage points on the Kinburn Spit in the Black Sea.
Source: Ukrainian Navy on Telegram
Підрозділ Військово-морських сил Збройних сил України знищив склад боєприпасів та паливно-мастильних матеріалів на Кінбурнській косі в Чорному морі. pic.twitter.com/oVidRM4IBk
— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 22, 2024
Details: The video posted shows a powerful explosion and a large-scale fire engulfing the storage facility.
Background: On 9 August, the Special Operations Forces of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) raided the Russian-occupied Kinburn Spit in Mykolaiv Oblast. They destroyed six Russian armoured vehicles and killed about 30 Russian soldiers there.
