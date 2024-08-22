Ukrainian Navy destroy ammunition storage point on Russian-occupied Kinburn Spit – video

An ammunition storage point on fire. Screenshot: video by Ukrainian navy

A unit from the Ukrainian Navy has destroyed ammunition and fuel and lubricant storage points on the Kinburn Spit in the Black Sea.

Source: Ukrainian Navy on Telegram

Details: The video posted shows a powerful explosion and a large-scale fire engulfing the storage facility.

Background: On 9 August, the Special Operations Forces of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) raided the Russian-occupied Kinburn Spit in Mykolaiv Oblast. They destroyed six Russian armoured vehicles and killed about 30 Russian soldiers there.

