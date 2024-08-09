Ukrainian intelligence soldiers land on Russian-occupied Kinburn Spit – video

The flag of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. Screenshot: video by DIU

The Special Operations Forces of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) raided the Russian-occupied Kinburn Spit in Mykolaiv Oblast on 9 August. They destroyed six units of Russian armoured vehicles and killed about 30 Russian soldiers there.

Details: The airborne operation was carried out by the Himera ("Chimera"), Stuhna, Paragon, Siberian Battalion and Terror units of the DIU's Special Operations Forces with the support of the Ukrainian Navy and in cooperation with other components of the defence forces.

During the mission on the spit, the soldiers attacked Russian fortifications at their positions named Kinburn Fortress, Sea Station and Monument to Suvorov.

Near the latter position, Monument to Suvorov, the Ukrainian defenders planted a battle flag of the DIU.

