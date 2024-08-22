No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal

The air quality has been measured in different districts of Ternopil on Thursday, 21 August, and there is no threat to the public. The level of chlorine and hydrochloric acid is safe.

Source: Ternopil Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "In the morning of 22 August, employees of the Ternopil Oblast Centre for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine measured air quality in different districts of Ternopil. The concentration of chlorine and hydrochloric acid in the air is below normal as of 08:00.

Advertisement:

There is no threat to the life and health of Ternopil residents."

Background:

On the night of 19-20 August, Russian forces struck an industrial facility in Ternopil Oblast, where a fire broke out. They hit one of the tanks storing fuel and lubricants.

Due to the fire at the industrial facility caused by the Russian attack, the chlorine levels in the air in Ternopil Oblast were found to be 4 to 10 times above normal.

On 21 August, the city still recorded increased levels of chlorine and hydrochloric acid in the air.

