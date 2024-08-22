All Sections
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 22 August 2024, 09:59
Stock photo: Ternopil media outlets

The air quality has been measured in different districts of Ternopil on Thursday, 21 August, and there is no threat to the public. The level of chlorine and hydrochloric acid is safe.

Source: Ternopil Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "In the morning of 22 August, employees of the Ternopil Oblast Centre for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine measured air quality in different districts of Ternopil. The concentration of chlorine and hydrochloric acid in the air is below normal as of 08:00.

There is no threat to the life and health of Ternopil residents."

Background:

