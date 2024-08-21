All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels still high in Ternopil after fire caused by Russian attack

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 21 August 2024, 12:59
Chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels still high in Ternopil after fire caused by Russian attack
Chlorine and hydrochloric acid values being measured. Photo: Ternopil Regional Centre for Disease Control and Prevention

Rapid response teams from the Regional Centre for Disease Control and Prevention have been detecting elevated levels of chlorine and hydrochloric acid in the air in the city of Ternopil.

Source: Ternopil Regional Centre for Disease Control and Prevention at the Ministry of Health of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Based on the estimates as of 10:00 21 August 2024, the maximum permissible concentration of chlorine and hydrochloric acid in the air in the city of Ternopil is still over the limit, exceeding [the requirements set out] in the Order of the Ministry of Health No. 813 dated 10 May 2024 On Approval of State Medical and Sanitary Standards for the Permissible Content of Chemical and Biological Substances in the Air of Populated Areas."

Advertisement:

Details: Specifically, the concentration of hydrochloric acid in the Novyi Svit residential area is 0.52 mg/m³, exceeding the norm of 0.2 mg/m³. On Biletska Street, chlorine levels are 0.6 mg/m³, above the norm of 0.1 mg/m³, and hydrochloric acid level is 0.52 mg/m³. At Obizna Street, chlorine levels are 0.3 mg/m³ and hydrochloric acid 0.21 mg/m³.

Residents of Ternopil are advised to follow these recommendations: avoid leaving home unless absolutely necessary; limit outdoor activities for children, senior citizens, and those with chronic lung conditions; keep windows closed, and thoroughly wash any food brought in from outside.

Background:

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Ternopilwarfire
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
Ternopil
Russian forces hit industrial facility in Ternopil: people are advised to close windows tightly – photos
Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations opens proceedings over video of conscripts being battered in Ternopil
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner launches investigation into video of conscripts being battered in Ternopil
RECENT NEWS
18:45
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, discusses restoration of power system after Russian attack
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: