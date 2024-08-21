Chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels still high in Ternopil after fire caused by Russian attack

Rapid response teams from the Regional Centre for Disease Control and Prevention have been detecting elevated levels of chlorine and hydrochloric acid in the air in the city of Ternopil.

Source: Ternopil Regional Centre for Disease Control and Prevention at the Ministry of Health of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Based on the estimates as of 10:00 21 August 2024, the maximum permissible concentration of chlorine and hydrochloric acid in the air in the city of Ternopil is still over the limit, exceeding [the requirements set out] in the Order of the Ministry of Health No. 813 dated 10 May 2024 On Approval of State Medical and Sanitary Standards for the Permissible Content of Chemical and Biological Substances in the Air of Populated Areas."

Details: Specifically, the concentration of hydrochloric acid in the Novyi Svit residential area is 0.52 mg/m³, exceeding the norm of 0.2 mg/m³. On Biletska Street, chlorine levels are 0.6 mg/m³, above the norm of 0.1 mg/m³, and hydrochloric acid level is 0.52 mg/m³. At Obizna Street, chlorine levels are 0.3 mg/m³ and hydrochloric acid 0.21 mg/m³.

Residents of Ternopil are advised to follow these recommendations: avoid leaving home unless absolutely necessary; limit outdoor activities for children, senior citizens, and those with chronic lung conditions; keep windows closed, and thoroughly wash any food brought in from outside.

Background:

On the night of 19-20 August, Russian forces struck an industrial facility in Ternopil Oblast, where a fire broke out. They hit one of the tanks storing fuel and lubricants.

Due to the fire at the industrial facility caused by the Russian attack, the chlorine levels in the air in Ternopil Oblast were found to be 4 to 10 times above normal.

